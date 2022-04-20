Chatham Co. Courthouse project expected to be finished by 2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new Chatham County Courthouse is underway on Montgomery Street in Downtown Savannah.

The County broke ground on the 84-million-dollar project October 2020.

They’re just wrapping up the foundation stage of the new Chatham County Courthouse that will sit right next to the current one.

The program director over the site says the entire project is about 10 to 15 percent finished after experiencing minor delays.

The new courthouse only focusing on trial court functions, had a setback due to utilities underground.

“You just don’t know what all is buried under there. We had to relocate a lot of utilities, so a couple of conflicts there,” Parveez Ali-Yousuf, Program Director said.

While funded by SPLOST, county project manager Parveez Ali-Yousuf says the delays shouldn’t impact taxpayers.

As the current courthouse will still handle probate, magistrate and recorders court.

The new courthouse will feature four state court rooms, eight superior court rooms and more gallery seating.

“It’s definitely going to be a modern looking building. We think it is going to blend very well with the historic nature. It is going to be a bit different for people who are used to seeing the old jail at this sight. This building is going to be really large because we’ve crammed in a lot of functions in this tiny sight,” Ali-Yousuf said.

She says they expect the project to be finished by the end of next year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.