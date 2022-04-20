Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Coca-Cola donates one million dollars to truck drivers

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One million dollars will go toward getting Georgia truck drivers on the road.

Representatives from the Coca-Cola Company were at Savannah’s Technical College’s Effingham Campus to make the donation.

The money is going into the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation.

The funds will be used for the system’s Commercial Truck Driving Program.

“The impact of the money is huge because these jobs are hard to fill, the number of students that we have waiting is so large that it just continues to backlog on us while we are understaffed. We currently have 479 students who are waiting to get registered to this program, but we just don’t have the staff to train them,” Tommy Campbell, CDL Dept for Savannah Tech College said.

Campbell says benefits from the donation include letting them hire three new full-time instructors.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive

Latest News

Remembering WTOC’s Louis Law
Remembering Louis Law, a long-time member of the WTOC team
THE News at 11
Memorial Health Employee starts awareness program after spike in ATV crashes
THE News at 6
First Responders get the chance to fly with the Blue Angels
Onion Festival returns to Vidalia with weekend full of fun
Onion Festival returns to Vidalia with weekend full of fun
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah