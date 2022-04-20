Coca-Cola donates one million dollars to truck drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One million dollars will go toward getting Georgia truck drivers on the road.

Representatives from the Coca-Cola Company were at Savannah’s Technical College’s Effingham Campus to make the donation.

The money is going into the Technical College System of Georgia Foundation.

The funds will be used for the system’s Commercial Truck Driving Program.

“The impact of the money is huge because these jobs are hard to fill, the number of students that we have waiting is so large that it just continues to backlog on us while we are understaffed. We currently have 479 students who are waiting to get registered to this program, but we just don’t have the staff to train them,” Tommy Campbell, CDL Dept for Savannah Tech College said.

Campbell says benefits from the donation include letting them hire three new full-time instructors.

