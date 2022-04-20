Cool morning ahead of a warming trend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning will be the coolest out of the next week.

It's a chilly morning, but the sun will help quickly warm us up this morning! pic.twitter.com/A0IgOzyRL0 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 20, 2022

Inland temperatures will fall to the low to mid 40s with mid to upper 40s around Savannah at daybreak. It’ll be another great day to get outside with temperatures near 70 degrees during lunchtime under mostly sunny skies.

Highs top out in the lower 70s with an easterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. Comfortable weather extends into the evening with 60s returning after sunset.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 5:534AM I 7.7′ 11:39AM 0.5′ 5:56PM

A gradual warming trend begins during the middle of the week. Thursday morning won’t be nearly as cool as Tuesday, with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will be near 80 on Friday with lower 80s extending into the weekend. Dry weather extends through the work week.

This weekend is looking nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll remain dry through Monday, with a slight chance for isolated showers and a storm or two returning this coming Tuesday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

