Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Couple spends just $500 on their wedding

The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt. (CNN, YT, KIARA BRK, TIKTOK, KIARABRK)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:38 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:39 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California couple exchanged vows while making sure not to spend over $500 on their wedding.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough’s big day had all the hallmarks of a typical wedding: feeding each other cake, tossing the bouquet and dancing the night away.

But when the couple said “I do,” they also said “I don’t” to spending thousands on the wedding.

“We kept it under $500,” Kiara Brokenbrough said.

The average cost for a wedding these days is $28,000.

The bride’s dress alone can cost a fortune but not Kiara Brokenbrough’s dress, which only cost $47. Ordered online, it arrived at her door like an ordinary package.

The wedding location, which was beside a highway above Los Angeles, cost the couple $0.

As for the reception at a nearby restaurant-lounge, family and friends paid for themselves. Some chipped in for the cake and flowers, and Kiara Brokenbrough’s mother paid for their honeymoon.

The couple says they didn’t want to start their marriage up to their necks in debt. Kiara Brokenbrough is a social media manager, and Joel Brokenbrough is a high school coach.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive

Latest News

Crews with the Brinnon Fire Department and Quilcene Fire Rescue made a makeshift cribbing...
Woman falls head first into vault toilet trying to retrieve cell phone, rescuers say
In a meeting with military leaders on Wednesday, President Joe Biden is flanked by, to his...
Biden announces $800M in military assistance for Ukraine
FILE - Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy,...
Biden administration drug control plan stresses harm reduction, treatment
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
FAA failure to tell Capitol of parachute stunt led to alert
NeNe Leakes appears at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on...
NeNe Leakes sues, saying racism accepted on ‘Real Housewives’