SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - CASA’s Dancing with Savannah Stars is three weeks away and each star is fundraising a goal of $10,000 to support the mission of Savannah CASA.

This Sunday you can check out ‘DRAGin’ out The Stars’

To tell us more about the drag show event, CASA Executive Director, Kate Blair and Drag Show Host Jordan Sophia Alexander stopped by WTOC’s Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.