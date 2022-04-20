Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 11:09 p.m. UPDATE- Wilson was located and safe, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s office.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman.

Wendy Dear Wilson, 37, was last heard from Tuesday afternoon.

They say Wilson took her dogs for a walk in the Magnolia Place neighborhood, left all her personal belongings behind, and did not pick up her kids from school.

Anyone who has seen Wilson is asked to call the ECSO at 912-754-3449.

