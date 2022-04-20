Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Father facing cruelty charges after leaving child in car for 6 hours, police say

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - A man in Vermont has been arrested after police say he left his child unattended in a car for hours during freezing temperatures.

WCAX reports the Burlington Police Department said Caleb Holden, 28, is facing child cruelty charges after leaving his 4-year-old child for six hours in a parked car.

Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in...
Caleb Holden, 28, faces child cruelty charges after police say he left his child unattended in a car.(Burlington Police Department)

Police said they were alerted to the situation after the 4-year-old entered a local market Tuesday morning while crying and wearing only shorts, a T-shirt and boots with no socks after he was left alone in a parked car nearby.

Witnesses told police the child looked hypothermic and told them he was looking for his daddy.

Police said Holden tried to get into a rehabilitation center and was taken to a nearby hospital for detoxification that evening. However, he never mentioned his child was in a car during these interactions.

Temperatures dipped into the low 30s in Burlington that night.

Previously, police said Holden was pulled over for speeding on a local highway with a baby in the backseat.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Body found in pond in Lyons
FILE PHOTO - Rock 'n' Marathon in Savannah
Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman

Latest News

A Michigan police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya after a traffic stop pressed the gun against...
Expert confirms Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head in independent autopsy
Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing on March 6, 2020, in Rexburg,...
Judge enters not guilty plea for mom charged in kids’ deaths
The woman and her husband face numerous charges, including first-degree murder, in connection...
Lori Daybell refuses to enter plea on charges related to children's deaths
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s office found missing woman