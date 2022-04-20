First Responders get the chance to fly with the Blue Angels

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The excitement is in the air over in Vidalia as they get ready for the city’s annual Onion Festival that kicks off Thursday.

One of the event’s main attractions is the air show featuring the United States Navy Blue Angels.

While the Blue Angels are in town, some people who were nominated and selected will have the chance to fly with them.

Wednesday, a volunteer firefighter from Lyons got the opportunity of a lifetime.

While the team is in town, they offer rides in their Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet and the C-130 named “Fat Albert” before their air shows this weekend.

It’s a once-in-a lifetime experience to fly with a military aerobatic team, like them.

Taking the first influencer ride, Wednesday, is Casey Poole.

Poole is a volunteer firefighter with the Lyons Fire Department.

Last year, Poole’s department was called out to a structure fire and because of his heroic efforts that day, he was nominated to take the ultimate ride.

“Two victims were still trapped inside. We got to the scene and myself and three more of my fellow firefighters all made entry, went in and rescued both people. I’m very excited and I’m super honored to have this opportunity,” Casey Poole, Volunteer Firefighter, Lyons Fire Department said.

After about a 45-minute flight, Poole and his pilot touched back down. It was all smiles along with a new experience to tell for the years to come.

“It was like the most extreme rollercoaster ride of your life. So much power that the machine has, it was amazing,” Poole said.

The Blue Angels will have their air shows on Saturday and Sunday here at the Vidalia Regional Airport.

The shows start at 1 p.m. both days.

