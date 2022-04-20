GDOT plans to shut down Darien bridge during construction

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Darien Bridge connects one of the main roads through Darien to Brunswick.

Soon, that traffic pattern could change substantially due to the planned reconstruction of the bridge.

County leaders say in their most recent conversations with the Georgia Department of Transportation, they’ve been told that construction would put a stop to any traffic on the Darien Bridge.

Now, those leaders and business owners alike call that devastating to Darien’s economy.

Skipper’s Fish Camp is a popular spot to grab a bite of local seafood in Darien. It’s also located right next to the Darien Bridge.

One of the restaurant’s owners says without access to the bridge, it’s bad news for all business in downtown Darien.

“We’ve got 75 employees. Will we have 30 when the bridge is shut down? Will we have 40? We don’t know. It’s unfair to us, it’s unfair to them. Quite frankly, I think it’s going to be the nail in the coffin for downtown Darien,” Ken Tollison. Owner, Skipper’s Fish Camp said.

Officials with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority say they were originally told one lane of the bridge would remain open during construction.

Now, they say GDOT plans to shut down the bridge entirely forcing many people in the area to rely on I-95.

“I-95 frequently gets shut down. Actually twice in one month recently. When that happens, everything is detoured on Highway 17 to go to Brunswick. We have our ambulances and our firetrucks we have to worry about,” Davis Poole, Mcintosh County Industrial Development Authority said.

Poole says construction on the bridge is expected to last for three to four years.

“By closing the bridge, you’re shutting us off. In many ways, we’re a destination to the downtown area. A new hotel that’s being built, the condos that are here, all the restaurants that we have, and local businesses like The Local Exchange, will be severely impacted.”

Poole also says that city and county officials will keep meeting with GDOT to find another solution.

Meanwhile, local business owners remain hopeful for a different outcome.

“Most of our nighttime business comes across that bridge. We do a tremendous amount of business from Brunswick and St. Simons. Those people will not alter their plans and go out to the interstate and come all the way around, it just won’t happen.”

The latest information given to the McIntosh County IDA indicates that construction would start in 2025.

