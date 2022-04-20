Sky Cams
Jesus mural survives devastating church fire on Good Friday

A mural of Jesus has survived a church fire in Chicago. (Source: WLS)
By Michelle Gallardo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHICAGO (WLS) - A Chicago-area church suffered extensive damage last week, but a large painting of Jesus has remained untouched.

Members of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church said the fire started just two hours after a Good Friday service. They believe the fire was caused by some construction work, but the mural inside the building survived.

The church’s pastor Gerald Dew said he sees it as a sign that the congregation and the church will rise again.

“He promised that he would return. And so just as he has risen and has ascended, we believe also that we will rise from this,” Drew said.

Local engineers said questions remain when it comes to the stability of the church’s walls regarding a rebuild.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

