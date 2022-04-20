Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Keep McIntosh Beautiful and Altamaha Riverkeeper collab for shoreline clean up

By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is Earth Day and several of our local communities are setting up cleanups across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A group in McIntosh County is taking a hands-on approach to the matter this week.

Community members will launch their boats off the ramp of Screven Street to help clean up the shoreline for Earth Day.

The shoreline clean-up is planned for Friday morning and is a collaboration between Keep McIntosh Beautiful and Altamaha Riverkeeper.

Participants will bring their own boats and paddle along the shore, picking up any garbage and debris they see.

Organizers say it’s important to play a role in the cleanup of your own community.

“Litter and marine debris especially is a huge problem. We want to keep it out of the river as much as possible. But then also, out of the ocean, catch it wherever we can along the watershed. This is just a small event to do our part here in Darien,” Maggie Van Cantfort, Watershed Specialist said.

The cleanup is set to start at 8 a.m. Friday and requires pre-registration.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive

Latest News

Remembering WTOC’s Louis Law
Remembering Louis Law, a long-time member of the WTOC team
THE News at 11
Memorial Health Employee starts awareness program after spike in ATV crashes
THE News at 6
First Responders get the chance to fly with the Blue Angels
Onion Festival returns to Vidalia with weekend full of fun
Onion Festival returns to Vidalia with weekend full of fun
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah