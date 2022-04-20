Keep McIntosh Beautiful and Altamaha Riverkeeper collab for shoreline clean up

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Friday is Earth Day and several of our local communities are setting up cleanups across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A group in McIntosh County is taking a hands-on approach to the matter this week.

Community members will launch their boats off the ramp of Screven Street to help clean up the shoreline for Earth Day.

The shoreline clean-up is planned for Friday morning and is a collaboration between Keep McIntosh Beautiful and Altamaha Riverkeeper.

Participants will bring their own boats and paddle along the shore, picking up any garbage and debris they see.

Organizers say it’s important to play a role in the cleanup of your own community.

“Litter and marine debris especially is a huge problem. We want to keep it out of the river as much as possible. But then also, out of the ocean, catch it wherever we can along the watershed. This is just a small event to do our part here in Darien,” Maggie Van Cantfort, Watershed Specialist said.

The cleanup is set to start at 8 a.m. Friday and requires pre-registration.

