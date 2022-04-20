Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Funeral service for community leader, Pete Liakakis

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The funeral service for former Chatham County and Savannah community leader Pete Liakakis was held Thursday.

Liakakis died on Friday, April 14.

He was elected to two terms as Alderman At-Large to Savannah’s city council. He also served two terms as chairman of the Chatham County Commission.

Liakakis was recognized with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in downtown Savannah in 2012.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Body found in pond in Lyons
Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
FILE PHOTO - Rock 'n' Marathon in Savannah
Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon will not return to Savannah this year
Garden City Police are asking everyone to avoid an active scene on Commerce Boulevard near Dean...
One man in custody after hours-long standoff in Garden City

Latest News

Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin...
Pedestrian killed in crash on MLK Blvd., GSP investigating
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
VIDEO: Funeral service for community leader, Pete Liakakis