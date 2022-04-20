Funeral service for community leader, Pete Liakakis

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The funeral service for former Chatham County and Savannah community leader Pete Liakakis was held Thursday.

Liakakis died on Friday, April 14.

He was elected to two terms as Alderman At-Large to Savannah’s city council. He also served two terms as chairman of the Chatham County Commission.

Liakakis was recognized with the dedication of the Pete Liakakis Government Building in downtown Savannah in 2012.

