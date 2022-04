SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department say a man was shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive.

They say the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is a black male and he was in a silver 4 door sedan.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.