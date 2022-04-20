Sky Cams
Onion Festival returns to Vidalia with weekend full of fun

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - After months of preparation, the City of Vidalia’s signature event is just one day away from kicking off.

The Vidalia Regional Airport serves as the central location for all things Onion Festival, so over the next few days the fields will be packed with thousands of people, vendors, music and more!

“Boy did we go big! We’ve got a big concert with Lee Brice and we’ve also got the Blue Angels here,” Vidalia Onion Festival Chairman Andy Woodruff said.

The tents are up and the festival is back in all of its glory. Woodruff says it takes a village to put on an event of this magnitude.

“We have over 400 volunteers that we use to help out. We have two different committees and just their dedication and their loyalty and work ethic for this community has just really been amazing.”

From Thursday to Sunday, the days are jam packed with activities for the whole family. On-site parking is available each day at the airport. Over the weekend you can park at the high school and take a free shuttle over.

Woodruff says they’re so excited about this weekend’s lineup. Lee Brice, the Atlanta Braves trophy and of course the Blue Angels are all on the schedule.

“It’s the cheapest tickets you’ll ever buy to go to a Lee Brice concert or to see the Blue Angels. You need to come out and enjoy the weekend with us.”

Woodruff says an event like this is huge for the local economy as people come stay in the hotels, eat at the restaurants and shop at the local stores.

“We figure, just kind of a rough number, we’re well over $1 million in economic impact just for this small community. It should be a great weekend; the weather is going to be fantastic.”

Woodruff says the event’s carnival was supposed to start tonight, but it will now start Thursday and run through the weekend. If you want to get your tickets, please click here.

