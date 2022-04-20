Sky Cams
Pedestrian killed in crash on MLK Blvd., GSP investigating

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin...
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., a pedestrian was walking close or in a crosswalk at the intersection of Hall Street. A Ford Expedition driving northbound struck the pedestrian in the left lane, according to GSP.

The southbound and northbound lanes of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard were closed for three hours due to the investigation. GSP confirms the pedestrian died.

At this time GSP says charges are not pending because fault of the crash has not been determined yet. They continue to investigate.

