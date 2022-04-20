Rehearsals underway for Cirque du Soleil Crystal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new show debuts in Savannah for the very first time in just a few weeks, and we’re giving you a sneak peak!

Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal, an exciting experience coming to the Enmarket Arena next month.

We are at the Savannah Civic Center, maybe you’ve driven by and seen the big Cirque du Soleil trucks in the parking lot, well that’s because they’ve been rehearsing here for Crystal, a one of a kind performance blending circus art and ice skating. The show opens on Thursday May 5 at the Enmarket Arena.

Hjordis Lee with Cirque du Soleil Crystal joined WTOC on Morning Break.

