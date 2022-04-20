Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Rehearsals underway for Cirque du Soleil Crystal

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new show debuts in Savannah for the very first time in just a few weeks, and we’re giving you a sneak peak!

Cirque du Soleil presents Crystal, an exciting experience coming to the Enmarket Arena next month.

We are at the Savannah Civic Center, maybe you’ve driven by and seen the big Cirque du Soleil trucks in the parking lot, well that’s because they’ve been rehearsing here for Crystal, a one of a kind performance blending circus art and ice skating. The show opens on Thursday May 5 at the Enmarket Arena.

Hjordis Lee with Cirque du Soleil Crystal joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah
A Jacob's kit used in emergency situations.
Burton Fire’s ‘Jacob Kit’ program saves second life after wreck
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
If you live or work in Effingham County, you know that in some areas at certain times of the...
Effingham Co. commissioners asking public to share thoughts on traffic solutions at meeting Thursday night

Latest News

Observing Earth Day
Observing Earth Day
Observing Earth Day
Observing Earth Day
First Parent University fundraiser this Saturday
First Parent University fundraiser this Saturday
Bug Fest returning to Savannah Children’s Museum
Bug Fest returning to Savannah Children’s Museum
Savannah Philharmonic presents ‘Story Under the Stars’ this Sunday at Forsyth Park
Savannah Philharmonic presents ‘Story Under the Stars’ this Sunday at Forsyth Park