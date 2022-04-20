Sky Cams
Top Teacher: Ali Wambold

By Mike Cihla
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - She was born and raised in Savannah and gets to teach what she loves in the classroom and on stage.

Ali Wambold teaches theater at Garrison School for the Arts in Savannah.

“Here at Garrison, we put on four different productions a year. We prepare the kids for auditions, both in and out of school, so it’s a little bit of everything,” she said.

Wambold says performing can help students build confidence for life.

“Every day is an audition, so it just helps build skills you are going to use every day in your life. You never know when you will have to pull out your bag of tricks interview skills, or just speaking to people extemporaneously daily,” Wambold said.

“I wanted to nominate her because in my heart she truly is the top teacher. She’s loving, caring, kind, will always make you laugh. Like if you are having a bad day, she will make you smile,” student Annyston Cashwell said.

“For me, It’s family. It’s all about building family. Every one of the students I refer to as my children,” Wambold said. “My hope is that there is somebody in their life, that cares about them, and they can always go back to if they need something.”

