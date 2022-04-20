Sky Cams
Walk to Cure Arthritis

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One in four Americans are living with arthritis and the national Arthritis Foundation holds walks all across the country as its flagship fundraising event.

This year, Savannah is adding its own walk.

Dr. Chet Deshpande is a general orthopedic surgeon at Chatham Orthopedic Associates and Joyce Bustinduy is the chairperson for the Savannah Walk to Cure Arthritis.

Both joined WTOC on Morning Break.

