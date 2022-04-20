WTOC will host Georgia Governor Republican Primary debate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will host a Georgia Governor Republican Primary Debate in Savannah on Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m.

This 60-minute debate between top GOP gubernatorial candidates, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, will be carried live across the following eight Gray Television stations: WALB (Albany, GA), WCTV (Tallahassee-Thomasville, FL), WGCL (Atlanta), WHNS (Greenville, SC), WRDW (Augusta, GA), WTOC (Savannah, GA), WTVM (Columbus, GA), and WTVY (Dothan, AL).

WTOC Anchor Mike Cihla will moderate the debate with contributing questions from panelists WALB Anchor/Reporter Jim Wallace, WCTV Anchor/Assignment Manager Edan Schultz, WGCL Anchor Rick Folbaum, WRDW Anchor/Managing Editor Richard Rogers, WTOC Anchor Dawn Baker, WTVM/WXTX News Anchor/Reporter Roslyn Giles.

“Providing our community with information to make the right choices about important decisions is why viewers trust WTOC,” said WTOC VP/General Manager Larry Silbermann.

“We are proud to host and organize this debate so our community and communities across the state can hear directly from the candidates on issues affecting all of us in Georgia,” said WTOC News Director Bari Soash.

Silbermann replied, “With the power of Gray TV, this Republican Primary Debate will be seen by voters across the state of Georgia from Savannah to Columbus, Albany to Augusta and also Atlanta.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.