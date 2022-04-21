Beaufort County JROTC programs compete for Superintendent’s Cup

BEAUFORT CO., Sc. (WTOC) - JROTC programs from across Beaufort County competed for the Superintendent’s Cup today.

Students competed in an academic test, drill, marksmanship and physical fitness.

There are a few events next week and then all the scores will be added up to determine the winner.

Jonathan Briggs from Beaufort High says it’s all about friendly competition.

“It’s the same kind of distinct comraderie but that fierce rivalry you see at the same time. While we’re not in the actual military and while we do wear different uniforms of the different services, you remember we’re all in the same school district and we all wear the uniform of the United States, which is a good thing to see.”

This is the eighth year the district has held the competition.

