Bug Fest returning to Savannah Children’s Museum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earth Day is coming up tomorrow and the Savannah Children’s Museum is celebrating some of our planet’s smallest inhabitants.

“Bug Fest” is returning to the museum this weekend - highlighting all those squirmy, creepy crawlers.

This is always a favorite of visitors at the Savannah Children’s Museum every year.

They turn the place into a world of bugs and insects with activities that are both educational and fun and maybe a little creepy too.

Some of the features include a presentation on bees from the Coastal Empire Beekeepers Association.

The Insectarium with the Georgia Southern-Armstrong’s Entomology class. And bug-themed yoga from Savannah Yoga Center. They also have the “Eat-a-Bug Club!”

Bug Fest is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Children’s Museum.

The activities are included in your price of admission.

It’s $10 for everyone 18 months and older and free for Coastal Heritage Society members.

