Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Bug Fest returning to Savannah Children’s Museum

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earth Day is coming up tomorrow and the Savannah Children’s Museum is celebrating some of our planet’s smallest inhabitants.

“Bug Fest” is returning to the museum this weekend - highlighting all those squirmy, creepy crawlers.

This is always a favorite of visitors at the Savannah Children’s Museum every year.

They turn the place into a world of bugs and insects with activities that are both educational and fun and maybe a little creepy too.

Some of the features include a presentation on bees from the Coastal Empire Beekeepers Association.

The Insectarium with the Georgia Southern-Armstrong’s Entomology class. And bug-themed yoga from Savannah Yoga Center. They also have the “Eat-a-Bug Club!”

Bug Fest is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Children’s Museum.

The activities are included in your price of admission.

It’s $10 for everyone 18 months and older and free for Coastal Heritage Society members.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
FILE PHOTO - 2018 Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Savannah.
Tourism leader calls loss of Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon ‘devastating’
Fire generic
Savannah Fire responds to fire on exterior of apartment complex in 1500 block of Benton Blvd.

Latest News

Artfest returns to Georgia Southern’s Sweetheart Circle
Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival
Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival
41st Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival returns to Forsyth Park this weekend
41st Annual Sidewalk Arts Festival returns to Forsyth Park this weekend
Books to Kids drive at E. Shaver Booksellers on Friday
Books to Kids drive at E. Shaver Booksellers on Friday
Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival
Rescue Me Friday: Doggie Carnival