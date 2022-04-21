Burton Fire’s ‘Jacob Kit’ program saves second life after wreck

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Burton Fire District’s “Jacob Kit” program helped save a life for the second time since it began in 2017.

Recently, a citizen who participated in the program was able to stop critical bleeding after a car wreck before first responders arrived on scene.

#BurtonFD is excited to announce our #JACOBkit program saved its 2nd life at a vehicle collision by a citizen who participated in the program & was able to stop critical bleeding prior to 1st Responders arrival. Jacob wanted to be a Superhero so he could "help people," & he has. pic.twitter.com/BXP8zAwe6U — BurtonFire_SC (@BurtonFD_SC) April 21, 2022

The kits are named after Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old from South Carolina who died in a school shooting in 2016. With hall in mind, Burton firefighter Daniel Byrne and his wife developed “Jacob Kits,” to help save lives.

Burton Fire says Jacob wanted to a be a superhero so he could help people, and he has.

