Burton Fire’s ‘Jacob Kit’ program saves second life after wreck

A Jacob's kit used in emergency situations.
A Jacob's kit used in emergency situations.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Burton Fire District’s “Jacob Kit” program helped save a life for the second time since it began in 2017.

Recently, a citizen who participated in the program was able to stop critical bleeding after a car wreck before first responders arrived on scene.

The kits are named after Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old from South Carolina who died in a school shooting in 2016. With hall in mind, Burton firefighter Daniel Byrne and his wife developed “Jacob Kits,” to help save lives.

Burton Fire says Jacob wanted to a be a superhero so he could help people, and he has.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

