Advertisement

Candler Co. hemp farm expanding operation as demand for products grows

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two unconventional farmers in Candler County have capitalized on a new crop in Georgia: hemp.

They’re growing it and processing it for a range of products.

The owners of Green Toad Hemp Farm say they’ve seen their market and opportunities explode as this industry has taken off in Georgia.

Arrive at their farm in Candler County and it’s still a few weeks before they fill six to eight acres with budding transplants. But they’ve turned some of their focus indoors with six 40-foot shipping containers turned to nurseries. They say it’s all to keep up with demand.

“Now, we’re able to grow year-round and harvest every 8-12 weeks which keeps us flowing with product,” co-owner Reggie Reese said.

They’re becoming a fixture in Metter. Last week, they set up their booth at a meet and greet for local “Georgia Grown” agribusiness companies alongside vendors for pecans, beef and more.

Has small town South Georgia accepted a hemp farm?

“Yes, absolutely! They have accepted it with open arms, been extraordinarily helpful to us,” co-owner Dwayne Hirsch said.

They’re about to add more jobs here by processing more of their product locally. They’ll bottle their CBD oil in their own shop and make and package CBD gummies, chocolate, and other products.

Both say Georgia has responded to a demand for the product. But they want to see state laws give them the same opportunities to see their crop beyond their own dispensary.

“The difference is they can plant and grow their product and sell it in Walmart, Publix, or Kroger. We can’t do that yet, even though we’re the same as them.”

They’re experimenting with the mulch and possible wood or straw uses from the leftover stalks. They say the market continues to bud just like their plants.

Reggie and Dwayne say they’re now looking at markets that some people haven’t even imagined.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

