The Carl Vinson Institute of Government will not go forward with study to split Port Wentworth

By Alyssa Jackson
Apr. 20, 2022
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of Port Wentworth is clear for now.

It will remain as one city following a decision from the the Carl Vinson Institute of Government to deny a study that would split it up.

Port Wentworth’s City Manager Steve Davis says part of the reason for not going forward with the study is the Carl Vinson Institute wants to stay out of the politics.

The study was brought up at an all-council retreat Tuesday afternoon and Davis said all council members were present to voice their opinions.

He said the majority wants to move forward together.

“The [Carl Vinson Institute] said there were some staffing issues and they didn’t have enough people to do it. In general, I think they’re trying to get away from doing the splitting of the cities because it’s been tried a few times before unsuccessfully,” said Steve Davis, Port Wentworth’s city manager.

Davis said this may not be the end of the conversation – just with the Carl Vinson Institute. The organization hasn’t replied yet to WTOC’s request for comment.

WTOC also reached out to all city council members for comment.

Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee was the only one who responded:

The city manager said the study might be brought up at next Thursday’s city council meeting along with a possible recap of major items from the retreat.

