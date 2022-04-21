Sky Cams
Chatham Co. animal services propose changes to its ordinance

By Max Diekneite
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - You may not be able to tie your pet up outside in Chatham County soon.

The County’s animal service is proposing changes to its ordinances.

According to the proposal, pet owners will be prohibited from using single point tethering.

Meaning, using a rope with one end tied to a fixed point and the other to a pet.

Instead, owners will have to use a “trolley system” also known as a runner.

Even if you’re using the correct tethering system, you’ll still have to meet other conditions.

The dog must be spayed or neutered.

The pet has to visible to the owner from their house.

The trolley system must be at least 10-feet long and can’t be mounted more than 7-feet above the ground.

Also, only one dog can be attached at a time and have access to its own shelter, food, water and shade.

These are just a few of the proposed tethering changes.

You have a chance to weigh in on the changes before they take effect.

Chatham County animal services is hosting a public meeting May 2nd at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be in-person and online.

If you choose the virtual option and want to make a comment or ask a question you must register in advance.

Click here for the proposed ordinance.

