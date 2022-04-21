City of Vidalia prepares for Onion Festival

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Vidalia’s Onion Festival is officially underway and businesses in the city and surrounding communities are excited for the crowds.

Businesses in the heart of downtown Vidalia and just a few minutes away in Lyons say they’re ready for all the festival-goers.

Mary Edmonds, owner of Mary’s / M Squared Design Firm, said, “I have a lot of new onion products that are my own custom designs that we have available.”

“We brought extra people on all shifts. Kitchen, out front, dishwashers everything,” said Cameron Panick, the general manager of Hardware Pizza.

Mary Edmonds the owner of Mary’s / M Squared Design Firm says an event of this magnitude is great exposure for her shop.

“We get a lot of people from the other communities. We got Swainsboro, Dublin, we get Hazelhurst and Baxley.”

And even if they don’t buy now …

“What they can do is see what we carry and then we hope they come back to our community.”

Onion Festival organizers say the economic impact this has is huge. Based on previous years, they say they expect this year to bring in well over $1 million. Hardware Pizza employees anticipate a 25% increase in business on the days of the festival in comparison to an average day.

“We really expect for the most business to come before the concert tomorrow night and typically before and after the air show.”

As a reminder the various events that make up the festival are now underway. The opening ceremonies and the Lee Brice concert all kick off at the Vidalia Regional Airport tomorrow at 5 p.m.

