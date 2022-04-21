Sky Cams
Father flips car in crash, flees without son, police say

A father is facing charges after police say he left his 4-year-old son and a loaded gun at the scene of a car crash. (WTMJ, WISDOT, CNN)
By WTMJ Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 1:56 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A 21-year-old man is facing charges after accusations that he crashed his car on a Wisconsin highway and ran from the scene. Police say he left his young son and a loaded gun behind.

Ladarius Davis-Hughes, 21, appeared in court Monday. He is charged with five felonies, including second degree recklessly endangering safety and neglecting a child.

Video from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows the moments April 12 that police say Davis-Hughes sped down I-43 near Holt, switching back and forth between lanes until he crashed into a median wall and flipped his car.

A Milwaukee police officer says he found a 4-year-old child, now identified as Davis-Hughes’ son, climbing out of the back windshield with his father following behind him.

According to court documents, Davis-Hughes told police he was dropping his son off at school when the car started “acting up,” so he tried to stop the vehicle.

Later in the video, father and son walk back to the police car. The officer says he put the 4-year-old in the back of his car and was getting something for Davis-Hughes’ bleeding hand when the man suddenly took off.

Video shows Davis-Hughes jump over the concrete median, cross three lanes of traffic and run into the brush. Police eventually found and arrested him.

Police say they recovered a loaded AK-47 from inside the vehicle, and there was no car or booster seat for the child.

Davis-Hughes faces up to 38 years in prison, if convicted. He is expected back in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

