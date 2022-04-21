First Parent University fundraiser this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new event is joining the local road-racing calendar this weekend, but the bigger significance is it will be the first fundraiser Parent University has held in its 23 years of existence.

Michael O’Neal has not had to ask the community to support the organization that teaches parents to be their child’s first teacher because Parent University was always fortunate to receive funding from the school system, the city and county - grants - and mostly generous private donors.

Now Parent U is hitting the streets to raise money with the Parents Matter 5K on Saturday. The event will begin and end on the campus of Savannah State University and also go out into the neighboring Thunderbolt Community. But O’Neal says it will help families anywhere in the greater Savannah area. He also said it is a good time for Parent University to start planning its own events to better support those families.

“After 23 years of operation, and with very committed funders, the concept was presented to us that maybe you guys ought to try to raise some funds as well. And we thought that was appropriate feedback. And so, at 23-years old, we decided to have our own fundraiser and we said, what look appropriate for Parent University, we haven’t asked to raise funds in 23 years. And so, what doesn’t push us out of our box, out of our comfort zone? And we said, let’s walk. It’s certainly not a completely unique fundraising idea, and we offered it to our parents and they seemed to resonate with it. So, we decided we’d do a 5K walk/run, but also it’s a one mile for those people who might not feel up to the 5K concept. And there’s even a little bit of a diaper dash for kids. Because in fact, it’s a family day,” said Michael O’Neal, Executive Director of Parent University.

That had to be part of any event Parent University was organize. Their Early Learning College sessions are open to full families and benefit full families.

So they will have kids activities, refreshments and a short program following Saturday’s run, which will focus on parents and their kids.

“That’s what it is and that’s what we know how to do. So, in our inaugural event, it will definitely have that Parent University flavor, and hopefully we never lose that. Because that’s what has kept us going for 23 years and why we haven’t had to do this kind of event, because we’ve always been able to accrue support from those parents,” O’Neal said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.