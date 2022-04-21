Sky Cams
Go Red for Women Fashion Show supports American Heart Association

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC’s very own Dawn Baker got a chance to walk the runway for a great cause.

The annual Go Red for Women Fashion Show in support of the American Heart Association was held Thursday.

The silent auction, lunch and fashion show was held at the Savannah Country Club.

The group’s goal is to raise awareness about potentially life-saving facts surrounding heart disease - which doctors say is the number one killer of women each year- claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined.

