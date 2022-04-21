Gulfstream Apprenticeship Program gives students career opportunities

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students from Savannah-area schools have the chance to buckle up for a career opportunity.

The destination? A full time time job at Gulfstream.

“It’s great, I mean fresh out of high school coming into Gulfstream.”

A rare chance made possible for Annaliese Martin through the Gulfstream Apprenticeship Program after graduating high school in 2020.

Martin’s aircraft painting skills have been taking off through the program for more than a year now.

“We learn how to mask up the airplane for paint. We learn how to clean the airplane for it.”

A 19-year-old full-time Gulfstream employee receiving benefits. She gets to learn from people with years of experience.

“They want you to ask questions. They don’t want you just go in and think that you know it. They want you to ask that way you know how to do it,” said Martin.

And if she wants to try a new department in the future, Gulfstream will pay for her to learn.

“It’s given me like a push forward to the real world and I’ve learned a lot since being here.”

The opportunity to paint these planes, a surreal one for Annaliese, as this program is meant to help her and many other students soar.

“They’re being paid while they learn this trade. It’s a great opportunity. It really sets these students up for a life time career in something that kind of hard to break in to.”

Work force development senior manager Allison Gorman says Gulfstream is also partnering with Savannah Tech to add two more departments to the apprenticeship program. The upholstery technician apprenticeship already ready for take off.

“We hire the apprentice and we actually pay for their education. We pay their tuition and pay for their time while their in the program. It’s a 18 month program as well and they convert to an upholstery technician after 18 months.”

The limit is sky high for people eager to learn.

“It’s going to be good. I think I’m going to really like my time here.”

