Horticultural container company’s new facility bringing jobs to Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the development of a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility in Lyons, bringing new jobs with it.

East Jordan Plastics is one of the largest horticultural container manufacturers in North America and the family-owned company chose to invest more than $44 million in the new facility that’ll be along US Highway 1.

The area’s local leadership gathered Thursday to celebrate. The more than 255,000 square foot facility will be in the Toombs Corporate Center area.

East Jordan Plastics produces a full line of horticultural containers that make it easy to plant, ship and display products around greenhouses, nurseries, and garden centers. Most of the containers are made from a high percentage of recycled plastic.

As of now, it’s expected to create 80 new jobs, but over the years they hope that number will grow to a couple hundred. Community leaders say they’re excited about the opportunities a facility like this will bring

“We want to grow our tax base, we want to grow employment opportunities, we want to retain our young citizens and attract new talent to our community, and we want to grow our quality of life,” Toombs County Development Authority Executive Director Michelle Johnson said.

Johnson says they hope to get the ball rolling on the new facility as soon as possible. She says it’ll take a few years and it’ll be done in three phases.

