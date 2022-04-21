Sky Cams
Liberty County prepares for Earth Day

By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - Staff members with Keep Liberty Beautiful are preparing trailers like this one for their big Earth Day celebration on Friday.

Preparations are well underway for Liberty County’s 16th Annual Earth Day Celebration. Staff members are loading the truck full of educational activities for the day. Children who complete a certain number of 50 activities will be eligible to win prizes!

They will also have a raffle for big prizes like a Smart TV. Director Doctor Karen Bell says it’s a great opportunity for people to learn more about where they live.

“We want them to learn a little bit more, that we live on this earth and we have to take care of it. So, they’ll learn about water conservation, they’ll learn about recycling, litter prevention, beautification, how to plant seeds, how to take care of our pollinators.”

Keep Liberty Beautiful will also be giving away free trees to plant on your property.

The celebration will be from 3:30 to 6:30 in Bryant Commons Park.

Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
