Lowcountry-made glass pendants sold to help Ukraine

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - “A third of a mile of glass,” Greg Rawls said.

That’s how much has been cut inside a Lowcountry garage in just the last month.

“Usually knock out a batch of about 150. Gets kind of hard on the hands after a while though,” he said.

Rawls is a glass maker using his talented hands to make either a pin or pendant depending on what the customer wants in support of Ukraine. He’s firing these out, having already made over 1,300 in this kiln.

“You just feel a compassion - a desire - to help these folks,” Rawls said.

That spirit, shared by his partners in this project who finish off the pendants and get them ready to sell at their gallery. Which is where this turns from raising awareness, to funds for Ukraine.

“As of this morning we’ve raised $28,665,” Thibault Gallery co-owner Eric Thibault said.

The money goes through the city’s charitable pride of place fund over directly to Ostroh, Ukraine, over 5,000 miles away. The funds from this project accounting for almost half of the city’s efforts.

“Thanks to the generosity of this amazing community that we live in, I think we’re pretty close to $60,000 raised for Ostroh, Ukraine in the last month,” Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray said.

Those involved, say they’re taking nothing for themselves except the pride of helping however they can

“We’ve given everybody an opportunity to show their support and donate to the cause. 20 bucks, everybody’s got a 20 in their wallet, they get to wear the pin and say, ‘hey, I proudly support Ukraine.’ It’s just a win, win, win all the way around.”

Wins not just here in Beaufort, but thanks to the shop’s online distribution, these little pieces of glass are making their way around the country.

“Last time I looked through our shipping company that we use, it said in the last 30 days you’ve shipped to 32 different states and I’m like ‘wow.’”

Mayor Murray says it’s making a difference in Ostroh too, as the Ukrainian city’s mayor shares gratitude.

“It’s a positive message that we’re going to beat the Russians, we’re super appreciative of not only the aid, but to know that people on the other side of the world are thinking about Ukrainians.”

That’s something it doesn’t seem like this city will stop doing anytime soon. If you want to be a part of this mission and buy a pin or pendant, please click here.

