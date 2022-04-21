Memorial Health Employee starts awareness program after spike in ATV crashes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge spike in ATV crashes pushed a Memorial Health employee to do her part to raise awareness.

Emily Burnside works as an injury prevention and disaster management coordinator for Memorial Health and started her own program after studying the trends.

She found that over the past couple of years there has been a 94% increase in ATV crashes in kids and adults.

“A lot of people were actually home during the pandemic so more ATVs were purchased over the last year than ever before,” said Burnside.

She started an ATV education program with a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission.

“I tell the riders we only get one brain,” she said.

She shows her class how to properly wear a GDOT tested helmet and participants will walk away with one for free.

Burnside even did an internal survey of 258 patients and only 17 had on helmets, 4 wore them properly.

“These injuries don’t play favorites on age,” she said. “We’ve seen it across the board.”

Some of her presentation tells stories through the experiences of survivors who almost didn’t make it after a crash.

“That’s the most impactful part because a lot of these riders are young and they’re the same age as the patients I interview,” Burnside said.

What Burnside wants her students to know is that it only takes one accident to change their lives.

“Somebody who used to be a straight ‘A’ student might have issues walking and talking again.”

By sharing the survival stories that are hard to tell, she hopes with each class she can raise enough awareness to help prevent another one.

“It’s a fun recreational activity and it’s wonderful to do as long as we can do it safely just like anything else.”

Burnside said she wants to take it another step and expand the program into school systems.

The program is free and virtual, but the funding runs out in June so she wants to recruit more students. Just follow this link to sign up.

