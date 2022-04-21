Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Memorial Health Employee starts awareness program after spike in ATV crashes

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge spike in ATV crashes pushed a Memorial Health employee to do her part to raise awareness.

Emily Burnside works as an injury prevention and disaster management coordinator for Memorial Health and started her own program after studying the trends.

She found that over the past couple of years there has been a 94% increase in ATV crashes in kids and adults.

“A lot of people were actually home during the pandemic so more ATVs were purchased over the last year than ever before,” said Burnside.

She started an ATV education program with a $10,000 grant from the Georgia Trauma Commission.

“I tell the riders we only get one brain,” she said.

She shows her class how to properly wear a GDOT tested helmet and participants will walk away with one for free.

Burnside even did an internal survey of 258 patients and only 17 had on helmets, 4 wore them properly.

“These injuries don’t play favorites on age,” she said. “We’ve seen it across the board.”

Some of her presentation tells stories through the experiences of survivors who almost didn’t make it after a crash.

“That’s the most impactful part because a lot of these riders are young and they’re the same age as the patients I interview,” Burnside said.

What Burnside wants her students to know is that it only takes one accident to change their lives.

“Somebody who used to be a straight ‘A’ student might have issues walking and talking again.”

By sharing the survival stories that are hard to tell, she hopes with each class she can raise enough awareness to help prevent another one.

“It’s a fun recreational activity and it’s wonderful to do as long as we can do it safely just like anything else.”

Burnside said she wants to take it another step and expand the program into school systems.

The program is free and virtual, but the funding runs out in June so she wants to recruit more students. Just follow this link to sign up.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive
One man shot in the 100 block of E. Welwood Drive

Latest News

Port Wentworth City Hall
The Carl Vinson Institute of Government will not go forward with study to split Port Wentworth
Remembering WTOC’s Louis Law
Remembering Louis Law, a long-time member of the WTOC team
Chatham County Animal Services is looking to make several changes to its policies which...
Chatham Co. animal services propose changes to its ordinance
THE News at 11
Chatham Co. animal services propose changes to its ordinance