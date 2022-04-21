Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum launches new campaign

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER Ga. (WTOC) - The Mighty Eighth Air Force museum in Pooler is gearing up for a major upgrade.

The Board of Trustees of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force has announced a new campaign they’re calling Maximum Effort.

The new design plans to have an immersive World War II journey, update permanent exhibitions, and introduce rotating features.

The project will also add new classrooms to support STEM and History education curriculum as well as adds public and private event space to the museum.

Chairman of the board, John J. O’Neil III said, “the incredible air battles that occurred over Nazi Germany, places like Bremen, Schweinfurt... you can’t see those places, you can’t see where Chip shot his machine guns or fought the luftwaffe, but this museum gives the visitor that experience, that feel, that smell, that taste of what it was like to actually serve and that’s our goal.”

The upgrade will also make the entire museum completely ADA compliant.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin...
Pedestrian killed in crash on MLK Blvd., GSP investigating

Latest News

Veterans in Hinesville to benefit from new income tax bill
Veterans in Hinesville to benefit from new income tax bill
Beaufort County JROTC programs compete for Superintendent’s Cup
Beaufort County JROTC programs compete for Superintendent’s Cup
Gulfstream Apprenticeship Program gives students career opportunities
Gulfstream Apprenticeship Program gives students career opportunities
Lowcountry-made glass pendants sold to help Ukraine
Lowcountry-made glass pendants sold to help Ukraine
New fire equipment in Bulloch Co.