Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum launches new campaign

POOLER Ga. (WTOC) - The Mighty Eighth Air Force museum in Pooler is gearing up for a major upgrade.

The Board of Trustees of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force has announced a new campaign they’re calling Maximum Effort.

The new design plans to have an immersive World War II journey, update permanent exhibitions, and introduce rotating features.

The project will also add new classrooms to support STEM and History education curriculum as well as adds public and private event space to the museum.

Chairman of the board, John J. O’Neil III said, “the incredible air battles that occurred over Nazi Germany, places like Bremen, Schweinfurt... you can’t see those places, you can’t see where Chip shot his machine guns or fought the luftwaffe, but this museum gives the visitor that experience, that feel, that smell, that taste of what it was like to actually serve and that’s our goal.”

The upgrade will also make the entire museum completely ADA compliant.

