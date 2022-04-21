New fire equipment in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County firefighters formally introduced new equipment to help them serve rural parts of the community.

County leaders officially dedicated three new fire trucks and three new water tankers for their fire department. Back in 2019, Bulloch County began adding full time firefighters to what had been an all-volunteer department.

The interim chief says part of the growth is updating and adding more trucks and placing them at stations through the county.

“The average age of our fire apparatus is 24 and 1/2 years old. So, these are introducing new apparatus,” interim Chief Ben Tapley said.

The trucks carry a memorial sticker to longtime volunteer Steve Champion who recently passed away. The trucks cost a little over $2 million total.

