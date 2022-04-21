Sky Cams
Observing Earth Day

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A good Spring cleaning can give your home a feeling of renewal for the new season, but you might not know where to start de-cluttering your home.

Dominic Scaperotti, of Junk King Savannah, has some ideas on what to get rid of and the best ways to do it - just in time for Earth Day tomorrow.

And with the help of Junk King Savannah Manager David Schnaible, we’re going to see just how well we can recycle some of these everyday house hold items.

