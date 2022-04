Remembering Louis Law, a long-time member of the WTOC team

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Louis Law passed away on Saturday after a short illness.

Louis worked as an engineer at WTOC for 40 years.

He was also a veteran who proudly served our nation in Korea and was a friend to everyone he met.

Louis will be remembered by his family as being a big kid in an adult body.

The GA tech graduate loved sports, photography, woodworking, shrimping and more.

He’s survived by his siblings and many other relatives.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

Louis Law was 89 years old.

