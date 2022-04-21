Savannah Philharmonic presents ‘Story Under the Stars’ this Sunday at Forsyth Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for an evening in Forsyth Park full of inspiring stories and beautiful music.

The Savannah Philharmonic presents “Story Under the Stars,” an event for the entire community happening this Sunday.

Amy Williams, the Philharmonic’s Executive Director, and Keitaro Harada, the Philharmonic’s Music + Artistic Director joined WTOC on Morning Break.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.