Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Veterans in Georgia to benefit from new income tax bill

By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill into law earlier this week that changes how veterans pay income tax. House Bill 1064 exempts state income tax from some veterans.

Soon, veterans across the state of Georgia and in communities like Hinesville will benefit from an income tax exemption.

Democratic Midway Representative Al Williams said, “it’s monumental for a place like Liberty County, where we have such a high veteran population, probably one of the highest in the state if not the highest percentage-wise.”

The new law can exempt income tax on up to $35,000 of military retirement income for veterans under 62 years old.

Up to $17,500 of military retirement benefits will be exempt from state income tax. Veterans can be eligible for an exemption on an additional $17,500 of their military retirement benefits if they make at least that much from working a job in Georgia.

“I think it’s a good thing, that this has finally been a law here in Georgia. I think the retired veterans deserve it,” said veteran PJ Schneider.

PJ Schneider spent roughly 24 years in the armed forces, and says while this bill is a step in the right direction, he has some reservations.

“I would like to have seen it been that your full military retirement is tax exempt.”

Rep. Al Williams, who voted in favor of the bill, says the new law will help keep veterans living in the state.

“We have a lot of expertise that retire here, and we want to keep them. Georgia is a rapidly growing state, and we want to keep as much brain power as possible.”

Georgia is home to nearly 700,000 former servicemembers and 101,000 military retirees.

Rep. Williams says the tax exemption will take place starting July 1st.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Effingham County Sheriff’s office asking for help locating missing woman
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Grove...
GSP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Grove Point Rd.
Joseff Orion Smith
Suspect identified in hours-long standoff in Garden City
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Martin...
Pedestrian killed in crash on MLK Blvd., GSP investigating

Latest News

Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Go Red for Women Fashion Show supports American Heart Association
Candler Co. hemp farm expanding operation as demand for products grows
Memorial Health doctor discusses removal of mask requirement on public transportation
Memorial Health doctor discusses removal of mask requirement on public transportation