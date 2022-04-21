SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A gradual warming trend begins today!

We'll see onshore winds gust near 20 miles per hour this afternoon, with gusts near 25 likely along the coast. pic.twitter.com/EjZWdgyKTz — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 21, 2022

Temperatures will be near 70 degrees at lunchtime with highs in the mid 70s Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 0.6′ 6:48AM I 6.9′ 12:39PM I 0.5′ 6:51PM

We’ll have an onshore breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour during the afternoon, continuing into the early evening. Comfortable weather continues after sunset when temperatures dip back into the 60s.

Clear conditions return on Friday with morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. The weather will be nearly-perfect for evening plans, with temperatures falling into the 60s after sunset Friday.

This weekend is looking nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll remain dry through Monday, with a slight chance for isolated showers and a storm or two returning this coming Tuesday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

