Artfest returns to Georgia Southern’s Sweetheart Circle

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - In Statesboro, families have the chance to take part in a spring tradition that spans almost four decades.

The 39th annual Artfest happens on Georgia Southern’s Sweetheart Circle. Art professors and students help guide different stations where children can learn about art mediums like paint, clay, as well as dance.

Organizers say it’s good to be holding the event at full capacity again and holding it in its home.

“It’s a great atmosphere and a wonderful setting, and it’s the home of where Artsfest was. In ‘21 we had it at Mill Creek because we just couldn’t bring ourselves to not have it. But to be back here is really special,” Kimberly Sharpe said.

Artsfest lasts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Sweetheart Circle. Admission is free.

