Bryan County businesses give back to first responders

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - In the aftermath of that deadly tornado in Bryan County, one business near the damage zone found a unique way to give back to first responders.

Donations have been pouring in following that tornado. So much so, that officials have stopped accepting material donations. But the staff at CORA physical therapy in downtown Pembroke still wanted to give back.

So instead they held free physical therapy sessions for first responders. Staff say they set up shop outside the command center near Hendrix Park and provided neck and back treatments for around 8 first responders.

They say it felt good to give back given the physical stress that first responders and clean up crews have been dealing with.

“We really wanted to help those guys. Our slogan here is treating everyone right so we wanted to make sure we were helping those first responders and everyone on the front lines cleaning up,” said Morgan Boatman the clinic manager.

Those first responders have also been making progress on the clean up effort in north Bryan County.

