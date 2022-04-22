Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham Area Transit to launch first electric vehicles

Chatham Area Transit to launch first electric vehicles
Chatham Area Transit to launch first electric vehicles(WTOC)
By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will soon launch the agency’s first electric vehicles.

CAT now has six new all-electric buses, that will go into service starting Friday shuttling riders to destinations along two of CAT’s most popular routes.

Chatham Area Transit leaders say the buses will enter service in a phased manner to determine the most efficient and best use of the new vehicles.

Each bus is emission-free, and can run for about 220 miles on a full charge. A full charge takes about two and a half hours.

The new buses will operate out of the East Gwinnett Street station, where charging stations have been installed.

CAT also got a mobile charging station with the purchase, which will allow the buses to charge in remote locations if they’re used in a hurricane evacuation situation.

Faye Dimassimo, the CEO of Chatham Area Transit, said, “It’s an incredibly exciting day, and it’s exciting because we are doing this on Earth Day. What better way to roll out this grow green initiative as a part of making sure we are operating more efficiently, more effectively, cleaner, and with less impacts on our residents our businesses and our visitors.”

There are five names on the message boards at the front of each bus. Those are in memory of two past CAT Board members as well as three CAT employees and bus operators who helped make this dream a reality.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah

Latest News

New policies for new parents in the Army
Rise in CBD stores, but what exactly are the products your purchasing?
Rise in CBD stores, but what exactly are the products your purchasing?
Kiwanis Club Rodeo returns to Statesboro
Kiwanis Club Rodeo returns to Statesboro