Chatham Area Transit to launch first electric vehicles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit will soon launch the agency’s first electric vehicles.

CAT now has six new all-electric buses, that will go into service starting Friday shuttling riders to destinations along two of CAT’s most popular routes.

Chatham Area Transit leaders say the buses will enter service in a phased manner to determine the most efficient and best use of the new vehicles.

Each bus is emission-free, and can run for about 220 miles on a full charge. A full charge takes about two and a half hours.

The new buses will operate out of the East Gwinnett Street station, where charging stations have been installed.

CAT also got a mobile charging station with the purchase, which will allow the buses to charge in remote locations if they’re used in a hurricane evacuation situation.

Faye Dimassimo, the CEO of Chatham Area Transit, said, “It’s an incredibly exciting day, and it’s exciting because we are doing this on Earth Day. What better way to roll out this grow green initiative as a part of making sure we are operating more efficiently, more effectively, cleaner, and with less impacts on our residents our businesses and our visitors.”

There are five names on the message boards at the front of each bus. Those are in memory of two past CAT Board members as well as three CAT employees and bus operators who helped make this dream a reality.

