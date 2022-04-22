Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham Co. fire fee tabled for third time by commission

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the third time, the Chatham County Commission is pushing back any changes to how they charge unincorporated Chatham County residents for fire services

While the Chatham County Commission tabled the vote, Chairman Chester Ellis said that it will be a fire protection fee and not a tax. It’ll be calculated depending on the size of your land and what’s on it.

Chairman Ellis says they tabled the vote so they can announce more detailed plans to the public and then get feedback in community meetings.

Commissioners spent the last two weeks discussing how to make sure everyone is paying the fee for fire protection at a fair price, since Chatham Emergency Services, a privately owned company, came up $3 million short last year.

After hearing from residents, they’ll make a final vote.

“It’s not right for us to put it on one and not put it on the other. So, we’re making sure that we come up with a balanced figure and make sure we come up with a balanced fee, so everyone will know what’s coming. I’m not saying we’re going to satisfy everyone and if folks will remember this is our very first time doing this and we’ll be tweaking it over the years,” Chairman Ellis said.

He said he’s planning to share those details with the public sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Georgia cities relax marijuana penalties
One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
‘My life is incredible’: 76-year-old man is one of the last people with an iron lung
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
(Courtesy Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways announces two new routes that are coming to Savannah

Latest News

THE News at 7
Debris cleanup 95% complete after Bryan Co. tornado
THE News at 6
Plans to alter several well-known Savannah sites under review by city staff
THE News at 6
Chatham Co. fire fee tabled for third time by commission
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
10-month-old safe after being abducted from Hilton Head apartment, father in custody
Debris cleanup 95% complete after Bryan Co. tornado