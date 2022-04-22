Chatham Co. fire fee tabled for third time by commission

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For the third time, the Chatham County Commission is pushing back any changes to how they charge unincorporated Chatham County residents for fire services

While the Chatham County Commission tabled the vote, Chairman Chester Ellis said that it will be a fire protection fee and not a tax. It’ll be calculated depending on the size of your land and what’s on it.

Chairman Ellis says they tabled the vote so they can announce more detailed plans to the public and then get feedback in community meetings.

Commissioners spent the last two weeks discussing how to make sure everyone is paying the fee for fire protection at a fair price, since Chatham Emergency Services, a privately owned company, came up $3 million short last year.

After hearing from residents, they’ll make a final vote.

“It’s not right for us to put it on one and not put it on the other. So, we’re making sure that we come up with a balanced figure and make sure we come up with a balanced fee, so everyone will know what’s coming. I’m not saying we’re going to satisfy everyone and if folks will remember this is our very first time doing this and we’ll be tweaking it over the years,” Chairman Ellis said.

He said he’s planning to share those details with the public sometime next week.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.