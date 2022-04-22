Sky Cams
City of Savannah celebrating Earth Day

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earth Day serves as a celebration of the planet we live on, as well as a reminder of the importance of protecting our environment.

People are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors and there’s plenty going on in the city today to help you do just that.

Today you might want to change up your routine a little and bike or walk to where you are going or maybe plant a tree or a start a garden in your yard.

Tomorrow the city will be celebrating Earth Day at several locations across the city.

There will be food, music, children’s activities, and live demonstrations about saving on your energy bills and some changes you can make to help the city achieve their goal of 100 percent clean energy by the year 2035.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be activities at Live Oak Park on E. Park and Live Oak streets, at Joseph Tribble Park on Largo Drive and Tatemville Community Center on Coleman street.

“It’s taking it one day at a time, reintroducing people to the strategies as technology changes and becomes much more cost effective to pursue these. These are not just high minded goals that are good for the environment, it’s great for the consumers in everyday residents that are here in the city,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

In addition to saving some money, the city hopes these tips will help protect all the parks, trees, squares and our waterways throughout our community.

Whether you come out to the event tomorrow or maybe just bike to work today, there are plenty of ways to get involved this Earth Day.

