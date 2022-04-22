Disaster Assistance now available for six counties in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and tornadoes on April 5th and 6th can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The counties that are eligible are Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Evans and Liberty counties.

Applicants may apply at this website and should apply under SBA declaration #17402.

Disaster loan information and forms may also be found by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is June 21, 2022.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is January 23, 2023.

