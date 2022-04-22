Sky Cams
Foundation raising awareness for Sickle Cell Disease

By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Approximately 2,000 babies are born with Sickle Cell Disease each year in the U.S., according to the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America.

About 1 in 13 African Americans carry the trait for the disease, but don’t know that they have it.

At Bryant Commons Park, the Sickle Cell Foundation is hosting a Health Hub as part of the county’s Earth Day celebration. Organizers say they hope it will educate people about the disease.

Hinesville served as the first stop for this eye-catching mobile health unit. People could get free tests for Sickle Cell, as well as sign up to see a board-certified Hematologist at Diversity Health Center.

Organizers have called the disease a silent killer because many people don’t know that they’re carriers of the genetic disease.

Deloris Mitchell with Tapestry Connections said, “this is something we need to talk about, that we need to know about. I heard yesterday, one lady said ‘well no one ever says anything about sickle cell.’ In the past, that’s really been true. But now, we’re bringing sickle cell off the back burner and to the forefront so people will be aware and know about sickle cell disease.”

The Health Hub will be making regular monthly trips to Hinesville starting in May.

Mitchell says in addition to knowing your sickle cell status, it’s also important to donate blood which can be vital to those who have Sickle Cell Disease.

One of the last people in iron lung says his life is "incredible."
Two possible armed robberies involving kids reported weeks apart in Richmond Hill
Memorial Health doctor discusses removal of mask requirement on public transportation
Beach High School’s free health clinic leaves many people thankful
