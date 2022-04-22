Sky Cams
Happening today: Books to Kids drive at E. Shaver Booksellers

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is partnering with the Ken Nugent Law firm to donate books to kids right here in Chatham County.

WTOC will be at E. Shaver Booksellers on Bull Street all day starting at 9 a.m.

The book store partners with the Savannah-Chatham County school district throughout the year to give books to classrooms through their student of the month program.

But today – they are starting a new partnership to host the collection of our Books to Kids book drive.

E Shaver Booksellers is excited to be a part of getting more books into hands of kid’s in our community.

“One of the best things when you are shelving a whole stack of books and you come into the children’s room and there is like 6 little kids sitting here, all flipping through picture books and the tactile experience of actually touching and holding a book is such a unique experience and so important for development. Books can change lives and it is a really easy way to impact in a huge way,” said Annie Childress, E. Shaver Booksellers General Manager.

The donations will go to students in the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, primarily for students in grades K through 3.

We’ll be there collecting new and gently-used books starting at 9 a.m. here at their location on Bull Street. So be sure to stop by and say hello, of course you can buy books inside of the store but they can be from anywhere – especially ones that are in good condition at home that your children have outgrown.

