Hilton Head beach cleanup event held on Earth Day

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - People of all ages were out early Friday morning picking up trash to help keep the wildlife safe.

The executive director of Outside Foundation Jean Fruh said why it’s so important to take care of the environment- and why it’s not just another chore.

“It’s such a tangible experience no matter what your age to go out there, pull off some trash, and to know that that trash will no longer be endangering our wildlife. It’s just a great way to celebrate Earth Day, and to make it really something that’s very personal, very community orientated on our island,” Fruh said.

People can even sign up to clean all twelve miles of beach throughout the island.

This is the second year that Outside Foundation has organized a beach cleanup and they hope to do the same next year.

